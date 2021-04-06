From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Igbo youths under the aegis of the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) has flayed the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu’s blame of the attack on Imo police headquarters and Correctional centre on the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), describing his decision as hatred to Ndigbo.

In a statement by the President General of the Igbo youths, Goodluck Ibem, while condemning the attack said the IGP was being partial in his quick identification of the perpetrators as IPOB.

According to Ibem, more heinous atrocities have happened in the north, yet the perpetrators were still being referred to as hoodlums and gunmen, “how did the IGP hurriedly concluded that the attack was carried out by IPOB”.

Ibem said “It is unprofessional to jump into conclusion that IPOB were responsible for the attack. In Ebonyi state, Fulani herdsmen attacked and killed over 30 Igbo sons and we have been waiting for the IGP to tells us who are responsible and he has not made any categorical statement or address any press conference on the matter. Does it mean that the lives of Ndigbo does not matter.

“IPOB through their media spokesman has denied their involvement in the attack. What we expect, is for the police and other security agencies to gather intelligence in other to unravel the true perpetrators of the dastardly acts.

“The Executive Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom was attacked by gunmen in his farm and up till now the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu have not told us those behind the crime till date. A sitting governor for that matter no clue about his attackers by the IGP, but within few hours, the IGP has discovered the attackers of Owerri to be IPOB.

“The attackers of Governor Ortom came openly to tell the entire world that they are Fulani herdsmen who have decided to assassinate the governor because he doesn’t allow them to kill Benue people the way the like. The IGP has not told us those responsible for the attack and we are waiting to hear from him.

“Indeed from all indications, the present IGP has never taken any matter that concerns Ndigbo serious. In Ebonyi he has not told us those responsible for the attack because they are his brothers from the north.

“If IGP Adamu is up and doing, he would have gotten intelligence before most of the attack took place. He has failed the nation and should leave the stage for a better person to take over, after all his tenure has expired.

“The sudden conclusion by IGP Adamu displaying IPOB as those responsible for the attack without describing the attackers as hoodlums or gunmen as he usually tell us when similar event happens in the northern zone depicts the depth of hatred for Ndigbo. Maybe there is a sinister motive to wipe out Ndigbo under the pretense of fighting IPOB.

“The IGP should get the true perpetrators of the attack and stop pointing fingers on imaginary enemies.” Ibem stated.

Imo attack: fear grips police divisions

From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Following the attack on the Imo State police command and the Correctional centre in Owerri by suspected gunmen on Monday, police divisions in the State are said to be operating in fears of attack on their formations.

Most of the divisional police stations especially those in the rural areas after the early morning attack were said to have shot down their stations to take cover for a while.

Different sources from the divisions who squealed to our correspondent disclosed that stations at Ukwu -oji where the gunmen also attacked was shot down totally yesterday. Ogbaku and the divisional police station at Aro ndizuogu in Ideato south council area of the State.

Residents of the State according to our correspondent are still scared stiff after the attack. A resident who do not want his name mentioned said “I could not sleep last night, I open my eyes to every slightest noise I hear, we pray that this whole thing is resolved fast.

Another resident added ” with the escape of this large number of inmates, I fear criminal activities would be at its increase. “

IPOB to S’East govs order for the arrest of killer herdsmen in Ebonyi, Enugu now

From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) has called on the South east governors to order for the arrest of all the killer herdsmen that had a hand in the massacre of the people of Ebonyi and Enugu State recently.

IPOB in a statement by its media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful said it expected the governors to take a prompt action just like they did in Orlu crisis in Imo State.

Powerful accused the governors of hating their own over others. “Now the Fulani you hated your brothers to protect have risen to kill your subjects in return. Why shed crocodile tears, They are your friends and One Nigeria brothers.

“Why haven’t you ordered for their arrest the same way you governors approved of the onslaught against our men at Orlu. You hate your own and protect your enemy. Clean your tears and live with your One Nigeria brothers. Stop lamenting. We warned you but you took us for fools because of your worthless selfish political ambition.” Powerful said.