Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, yesterday, identified joint and multi-agency training as a way to improve Nigeria’s security.

The IGP stated this during the closing ceremony of this year’s ‘Exercise Haske Biyu’ training at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC) Jaji, Kaduna State.

The police boss was represented by the Commissioner of Police, Kaduna State Command, Umar Muri.

Adamu said the training was apt due to current security challenges currently facing the country, which has the potential to undermine economic interests and national security.

He said the AFCSC has been adding value to internal and external security of Nigeria by consistently turning out well trained officers for the armed forces, para-military services and other allied forces.

Adamu commended the commandant and staff of the college for inculcating sound training in the trainees, and ensuring they receive a cutting-edge training in multi-agency internal security operations.

He charged the graduands to use the training for the betterment of the country.

Earlier, the Commandant of the college, Ebenezer Alade, said the three-week exercise featured lectures, presentations, planning and execution of internal security and low intensity conflict, as well as counter-militancy and stabilisation operations in joint and multi-agency alliances.

Alade identified objectives of the exercise to include strengthening the synergy between the police, other security agencies and the military.

He said interaction like this is meant to serve as basis for updating current operating procedures on internal security, low intensity conflict, counter-militancy and stabilisation operations.

Alade said some of the lessons learnt in the course of the training include the need for inter-services and inter-agency synergy in internal security, timely information and intelligence sharing.