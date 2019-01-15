Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja and Chris Oji As Inspector Gneral of Police Ibrahim Idris clocks the retirement age of 60, there are indications that President Muhammadu Buhari will today name AIG Abubakar Adamu Mohammed from Nasarawa State as his replacement in acting capacity. An authoritative source from the Police Service Commission (PSC) who spoke on the condition of anonymity said signal to that effect had been sent out, ahead the official announcement today “Yes, IGP Idris is retiring tomorrow (today) and an acting IGP will be named. But I would advise that you wait for official statement to that effect,” the source maintained.

Mohammed was born on November 9, 1961. He enlisted in the police in 1986. He has a bachelor’s degree in Geography. He was at one time a director of peacekeeping operations. He was also a police commissioner in Enugu and later AIG in charge of Zone 5. He is currently a directing staff member at the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, near Jos, Plateau State. The Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) had earlier appealed to Buhari to extend Idris’ tenure. Deputy national chairman of PCRC, Alhaji Sanusi Ajiya, made the call in Abuja, yesterday, after a peaceful march to the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, in Abuja.

A senior police officer from the headquarters told Daily Sun that Buhari decided to wash his hands off the allegation that he was trying to use Idris for election malpractice: “I can tell you authoritatively that a new IGP has been appointed, he will be announced tomorrow (today). He has been contacted as the signal is out. All the Deputy Inspectors-General of Police (DIGs) will be going with Idris. “We are surprised that the Presiden- cy appointed someone from the northern part instead of the southern part. There was serious speculation that the President would not pick (someone) from the North, but today we are seing a different thing.” The President had met with Idris behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, yesterday. Idris, whose is due for retirement from the Nigeria Police Force today, as he turns 60, arrived the Villa at about 4.30pm and proceeded straight to the President’s office for the meeting.