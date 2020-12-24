From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu Abubakar, has vowed not to allow a repeat of the recent abduction of schoolboys in Katsina.

The IGP also promised to rid the area of festering attack by hoodlums suspected to be bandits.

He spoke during the opening of a meeting with police officers and relevant stakeholders convened to evolve new strategies to secure Katsina State from activities of bandits and kidnappers.

The meeting is holding barely one week after the 344 students of Government Science Secondary School (GSSS), Kankara, Katsina State, kidnapped on December 11, were rescued.

Suspected bandits had also on December 19, abducted about 80 students of an Islamiya (Koranic) school at Dandume Local Government Area of the state. And, last Monday night, suspected bandits also struck at Kaigar Malamai village of Dan-Musa Local Government Area where they reportedly kidnapped 17 residents, including the village head and his two wives.

Reports indicate that banditry and kidnappings have virtually become a daily occurrence in parts of Katsina where about eight out of the 34 local government areas are most affected.

“I am in Katsina to see the men and officers of the state command in order to restrategize to ensure we make Katsina crime-free.

“We are aware of what happened recently when GSSS students, Kankara, were kidnapped.

“It was an unfortunate situation and we have resolved we should never allow such a thing to happen again.

“For us to do that, I felt I should come and restrategize with the officers and men, especially the tactical unit, area commanders, DPOs, and commanders of Operation Puff Adder so that what happened should never happen again in this state.

“The police is the lead agency in internal security and for that reason, we should never give any opportunities for criminals to thrive.

“Banditry has moved from the epicentre that we used to know and now converge on Katsina State and we have resolved not to allow that,” the IGP said.