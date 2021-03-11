From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police(IGP), Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, yesterday, launched the mobile banking application for the Nigeria Police Force Microfinance Bank. The App was created to provide services for both serving, retired police officers and the banking public.

Speaking during the launch at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, the IGP, said the microfinance bank was set up to provide financial services like retail banking, loans, advances, financial advisory, and other allied services to the police and the general public. He said the bank which started operation on May 19, 1993 from a single branch, now has a total of 35 branches across the states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

Adamu said the objective of the mobile banking application was to reduce delay in transactions and improve operational efficiencies.

“A mobile banking application no doubt will improve interactions with customers, deliver their needs speedily and also provide ways for making internal functions more efficient.”