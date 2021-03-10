From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, launched a mobile banking application for the Nigeria Police Force Microfinance Bank on Wednesday. The app was created to provide services for both serving and retired police officers and the general banking public.

Speaking during the launching at a ceremony held at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, the IGP, while noting that Microfinance Bank was set up to provide financial services like retail banking, loans, advances, and financial advisory, and other allied services to the men and officers of the Force and the general banking public, said the bank which started operation, on May 19, 1993, from a single branch now has a total of 35 branches across the States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja due to its management’s resilience.

He said banking was rapidly evolving technologically and in the vision for the establishment of the microfinance bank there was also the need for a mobile banking application to meet customers’ needs.

Adamu, who said the objective of the mobile banking application was to reduce delay in transactions and improve operational efficiencies, said ‘a mobile banking application no doubt will improve interactions with customers, deliver their needs speedily and also provide ways for making internal functions more efficient.’

He thanked the Chairman and members of the Board of Directors of the NPFMFB and all others whose teamwork and dedication informed the success of the modern banking tool launch witnessed by Police personnel and the public.

He called on serving and retired officers and men of the service and the general banking public to take advantage of the technological innovation by the bank adding that there are limitless possibilities on the mobile banking tool.

Also speaking, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the NPFMFB, Azubuko Joel Udah, a retired Deputy Inspector-General of Police, said that the board was committed to the continuous positioning of the bank for sustainable competitive advantage.