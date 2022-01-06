From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has formally launched the Nigeria Police Force Special Desk for Persons with Disability in all Nigeria Police Commands and Formations across the country.

He said the establishment of the Special Desk was informed by his resolve to ensure that the service remains at the fore front of contemporary policing practices which also advocates mainstreaming and inclusiveness for Persons with Disability in our broad internal security framework.

It is also aimed at availing Persons With Disability unfettered access to police services, promote the dignity of their person, discourage stigmatization and stereotyping, and give full effect to the Discrimination Against Persons with Disability (prohibition) Act, 2018.

He made this known at the unveiling of the Emblem which represents an identity logo that sign posts the presence of the Special Disability Desk at all Police Commands and Formations across the country.

The IGP, who maintained that Persons with disability must be treated with respect and dignity and must be accorded due services without being discriminated against in any way, said “Persons with Disability may be different in a kind but are certainly equal to us all”.

While noting the importance of the Desk, the IGP, said “I have equally approved the setting-up of a focal centre to be domiciled at the Force Public Relations Department, Force Headquarters, Abuja and the National Centre for Persons with Disability (NCPWD) to coordinate the activities of the Desk Offices, identify and provide training needs to Police personnel who will serve as the Disability Desk Officers (DDO) to enable us achieve the stated objectives of alleviating the numerous challenges faced by Persons with Disability in the country, especially as related to police services”.

“Let me quickly note that upon my appointment as the Inspector General of Police, I set out to run a Police Force that is committed, not only to fighting crimes and enhancing public safety in the country, but also to continually advance police service delivery within the framework of citizens’ consent, accountability, trust, inclusiveness, and the rule of law. What we are witnessing today is one of such initiatives to further entrench this policy thrust towards ensuring that our officers across boards are civil, polite and professional at all times.

“Persons with Disability may be different in a kind but are certainly equal to us all. By law and global Protocols, they deserve to be treated with respect and dignity and must be accorded due services without being discriminated against in any way. “The NPF Special Desk for the Persons with Disability (PWD) therefore, is an advocacy desk to give effect to this noble course to enable the Force avail Persons With Disability unfettered access to police services, promote the dignity of their person, discourage stigmatization and stereotyping, and give full effect to the Discrimination Against Persons with Disability (prohibition) Act, 2018.

“I am constantly being briefed on the interactions by the Force Public Relations Officer and his team on behalf of the Force with the Executive Secretary of the National Commission and his team, on the terms of reference of the NPF Disability Desk. I have equally approved the setting-up of a focal centre to be domiciled at the Force Public Relations Department, Force Headquarters, Abuja and the National Centre for Persons with Disability (NCPWD), to coordinate the activities of the Desk Offices, identify and provide training needs to Police personnel who will serve as the Disability Desk Officers (DDO) to enable us achieve the stated objectives of alleviating the numerous challenges faced by Persons with Disability in the country, especially as related to police services.

“I am confident that this initiative, would amongst other benefits, help in bridging any hitherto existing gap between the Nigeria Police and the Persons with Disability with a view to ensuring justice and equality for this important strata of our society. I commend the Force Public Relations Officer, CP Frank MBA and the Executive Secretary of National Centre for Persons with Disability (NCPWD), Mr David Lalu and their teams for this commendable initiative and dedication which has brought this innovation to fruition today.

“The Nigeria Police, under my watch, remains committed to well-thought-out and goal-driven innovations such as the Special Disability Desk being launched here today. In firmly supporting this initiative, all Assistant Inspectors General of Police and Commissioners of Police in our respective Zonal and State Commands and the FCT have been adequately briefed on the essence of the Special Disability Desk and have been directed to ensure its functionality as situated under the Police Public Relations Offices across the Federation.

Earlier in his address, the Executive Secretary of National Centre for Persons with Disability (NCPWD), Mr David Lalu, commended the IGP and the police management team for the establishment of the Special Desk saying it would go a long way to protect the rights of their members especially those in the rural areas who have suffered various forms of abuse because of their disability. He pledged the continuous support of people with Disability to the police.