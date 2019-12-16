Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) is meeting with senior officers from the rank of commissioners of police to brainstorm on security challenges in the country as the Christmas and new year celebrations draws near.

The meeting, which is taking place at the IGP’s Conference Room at Force Headquarters in Abuja is being attended by all the 36 state commissioners of police and the Federal Capital Territory(FCT), members of the IGP management team, Deputy Inspectors General of Police(DIGs), Assistant Inspectors General of Police(AIGs), operational commanders amongst others.

Item in the agenda which is the IGPs last briefing with CPs and above, include the trends of crimes in the country, indiscriminate road checks/extortion across the country, especially the in the South East, return of arms and ammunition/missing arms, CPs tour of new facilities, department briefings, and general security feedback.