Lukman Olabiyi

Inspector General or Police (IGP), Muhammed Adamu, yesterday visited Lagos to commiserate with the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, over the destruction of property, occasioned by #EndSARS protest.

Adamu, who spoke with journalists after his meeting with the governor at the Government House Annex, Marina, said his officers’ morale was down due to attack on them and setting ablazed of their stations.

He, however, urged his officers not to be discouraged as a result of the attacks and noted that the incident was part of their job hazard.

Speaking on the level of destruction at the Lekki Toll Gate on October 20, Adamu said: “Lagos seems to be the epic centre of the protest. The destruction is more in Lagos than any other state. I am here to commiserate with the governor and the people of the state.

“My visit is also to see the police stations that were destroyed and talk to officers and men of the Nigerian Police, encourage them not to be demoralised by the events that took place.

“They are specially trained to take this kind of risk because by the nature of police job, they are exposed to this type of risk. Now that this has happened, it should not discourage us from performing our constitutional duties. The morale of some of them has been dampened so the visit is to encourage them not to to be discouraged but come out to protect lives and property.

“Apart from the police stations destroyed, private businesses were destroyed, even the palace of Oba of Lagos was destroyed.”