The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, is meeting with state commissioners of police and above to review the high rate of kidnapping, herdsmen attacks and other violent crimes bedeviling the country.

The meeting, which is taking place at the police force headquarters in Abuja, is also aimed at reviewing the internal security situation in the country and proffering “pragmatic and far-reaching solutions”.

This is just as the IGP said operatives of Operation Puff Adder have arrested 920 suspects for kidnapping, armed robbery, murder and cultism in the last four weeks.

Adamu at the meeting, which is being attended by all the Deputy Inspectors General Of Police(DIGs), Assistant Inspectors General Of Police(AIGs), and other senior officers,expressed worry over the crime rate in the country; however, noting assuring there was a decline when compared to preceding months.

“While there are still isolated cases of internal security breaches which often attract publicity and national attention, the crime rate in recent times has been on the decline. This is in contrast to the crime records over the preceding months,” the Inspector General said.

“The foregoing is consequent upon the enhancement of the institutional capacity of the Nigeria Police to respond to internal security threats and undertake intelligence-led operations. The successes achieved are linked to ‘Operation Puff Adder’, which has been a very potent anti-crime vehicle of the Nigeria Police.”

Giving a breakdown of the successes recorded by the operation, the IGP said a total of 424 suspects were arrested for kidnapping, 44 for murder, 276 for armed robbery and 176 for cultism.

According to him, Kaduna State recorded the highest number of kidnap suspects with 101 arrested; followed by Katsina State with 79; adding that a total of 77 stolen vehicles were recovered in different parts of the country by operatives of Operation Puff Adder.

“The highest number of 101 kidnap suspects were arrested in Kaduna State, followed by Katsina State with 79 arrests. 54 suspects were apprehended in Nasarawa State and 32 in Taraba State.

“In the same vein, a total of 44 murder suspects were arrested during the period under review, with the highest number of seven in FCT and Six in Kano State.

“276 armed robbery suspects were arrested within the same period with the highest number of 38 in Edo State, followed by 25 in Nasarawa State and 23 in FCT.”

Continuing, the IGP, said “A total of 10,860 ammunition of various deacriptions and calibre were recovered while a total of 301 firearms including a rocket launcher, AK47 assault riffles, pistols and locally made gun, were similarly recovered from criminal elements across the country, with the highest number of 80 in Katsina State, followed by Edo State with 26 and Kaduna State with 25.

“176 suspected cultists were arrested across the country while 77 stolen vehicles were recovered by Operation Puff Adder operatives nationwide between 10th May, 2019 and 14th June, 2019, with the highest number of 29 in FCT.”

He attributed the successes recorded to the cooperation of members of the public and the sacrifices, courage, zeal and exceptional dedication of police officers.

He said the conference was is in furtherance of his policy of constantly engaging strategic Police Commanders to undertake periodic review of internal security situation in the country.

“This is with a view to proffering pragmatic and far-reaching solutions to crimes in the country. In this regard, the conference will review the pattern and trend of crimes over the past one month, highlight our achievements, identify our challenges, geo-locate the current security threats and evaluate strategies with a view to strengthening our crime management template.”