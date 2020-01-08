Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) is meeting with Mobile Police Force Squadron commanders, Counter-Terrorism and Special Protection Unit commanders in Abuja.

The meeting, which is taking place at the IGP Conference Room at the Police Force headquarters, is aimed at reviewing the achievements of the Commands, discussing the way forward and strengthening their operational capacity to deal with current security threats in the country.

It is also aimed at positioning the squadrons to prepare for evolving threats in the New Year.