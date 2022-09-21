By Christopher Oji, Lagos

The management team of the Nigeria Police Force led by Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has met with the Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Nigeria, Mr Mohammed Yahya, and his team.

The meeting also has in attendance, the representatives of the German Government, met on Monday 19th September 2022, at the Force , Abuja, as part of the Presidential Committee on Police Reforms Agenda for the Nigeria Police Force.

During the meeting, the UNDP Resident Representative, discussed areas of further collaborations with the Nigeria Police Force to achieve the Presidential Action Plan for Police Reforms in the country.

According to Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, “the areas considered and deliberated upon included training and retraining, support in acquisition of logistics such as ICT-based gadgets and intelligence networks, welfare, etc, in line with the president’s approved road map.

“The IGP expressed the willingness of the Force under his Command to support the UNDP, international community, and other relevant agencies under the Presidential Committee on Police Reforms. He similarly discussed some projects that have been completed under his watch in line with the Police Reform Agenda such as the completion of more than 120 model police stations across the country, construction of modern NPF Resource Centre, provision of barrack accommodation to some officers and men of the Force, health facilities, and other developmental projects across the country, as well as the yearly recruitment of 10,000 police constables to boost the manpower drive of the Nigeria Police Force which are all catalytic to improved service delivery of the NPF.

“In the same vein, he appreciated the Federal Government of Nigeria, under the amiable leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, for its continuous support in all areas to reposition and boost the police for effective and efficient service delivery in Nigeria. He further reiterated the commitment of the police force to improving its services at all levels in order to have better security and public safety in Nigeria.”