It is obvious that if our subject had not performed creditably, the President Buhari that I know would not have confirmed his appointment as the IGP. There are robust reasons to believe that Mr. Adamu’s performance shortly before the ratification must have catalyzed his present surefootedness at the helm of the police formation. Doubt if any Nigerian journalist/writer has done more laudatory articles on the police than this columnist. It is also apposite to mention that I had benefited immensely from a former IGP, Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar, DIG (Barrister) Taiwo Lakanu and our own Frank Mba (at the critical instance of Chief Femi Adesina), three most distinguished officers and gentlemen. I have equally suffered police brutality via my complicit police abduction instigated by the former governor of Abia State, Theodore Ahamefule Orji, not too long ago. Abubakar, Mba and Adesina moved swiftly, aided by Dr. OrjiUzor Kalu, to release me from the T. A. Orji strangle hold with in hours! The police and journalists are supposed to be friends, but it is a lingering contentious issue. I recollect how a colleague and friend of mine, Abayomi Ogundeji, was callously hacked down by the police in Lagos years back in curious circumstances that remain a mystery. Before his dastardly extinction, he was on the Editorial Board of ThisDay. A few days preceding the horrible incident, we had discussed a new bank job he was going to take up as a corporate communications manager. Being in a similar position then, he had asked for my insider perspectives with regard to corporate intrigues, institutional challenges, information management in banks, remuneration and other dynamic accountabilities, which I joy fully explicated. I never knew that our comradeship which started in labour activism on the platform of the Lagos State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in its heyday would sadly come to an end abruptly shortly after that phone session.

Recently in this column, I drew the attention of the former Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim Idris and the former Lagos State Police Commissioner Imohimi Edgal to the vicious and horrendous activities of a few policemen in Yaba and Surulere (particularly cops from Aguda and Ijeshatedo police stations)—and possibly other parts of Lagos. On Monday morning—the day one of my columnscomesout—the Divisional Police Officer (DPO ) in Aguda (no name mentioned) called me and sought to teach me fundamental principles of journalism! She said I should have contacted her for balance before going to Press. What effrontery! I giggled at the audacity. Did she think she was dealing with one rookie reporter or what? Even if it were so! The next call came in and she asked me to come and see her or tell her where she could meet me, pointing out that the discussion was not a telephonic matter. Because of my schedule, the meeting could not hold. Later in the day, she called for the third and last time and declared with a hoarse voice (different from the earlier melody) that I published “lies they fed me” in my column “without cross-checking” and terminated the call on me in brazen crudity. At the risk of immodesty, if I joined the police when I left the university, I would have been, at least, by now, an Assistant Inspector-General (AIG) of Police. This is by the way. In the same breath—and without any vainglorious self-adulation—I can assert that in journalism, by the grace of God, I am on the quintessential verge of winding down consummately as a three-star General equivalence. My career antecedents speak volumes. The records are in the public domain. No apologies for blowing my trumpet. There was no response from the offices of the former IGP and the former commissioner! I know that with Mba now in charge of public communication, it would be a novel dawn. The records of his prompt response to issues are there for one and all.