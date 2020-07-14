Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police(IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has commiserated with the families of 7, police officers who died in a road accident on their way to Katsina State. The deceased officers attached to the Special Forces Unit, were said to be part of an additional deployment made recently by the force headquarters to boost the ongoing fight against bandits in Birnin-Gwari, Katsina State.

Force public relations officer Frank Mba, who made this known, said the incident took place on July 12, at Jaji town along Kaduna-Zaria Road, with hummer bus conveying 18 of the officers.

Mba, in a statement, said already a team of Police Medical Personnel has been dispatched to Kaduna State where 11, officers that survived the accident are receiving treatment. Three of the deceased officers have been buried according to Islamic rites while the remains of the other four officers have been deposited in a Morgue.

He also said the IGP, has directed the Police Accounts and Budget Department to ensure the immediate payment of the burial expenses, benefits and other entitlements to the families of the deceased officers.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni has condoled the families of the seven (7) Police officers attached to the Special Forces Unit of the Nigeria Police Force who died in a ghastly motor accident on 12th July, 2020 on their way to Katsina State.

The IGP, who described the incident as a huge loss to the Force, notes that the incident is one of the unfortunate sacrifices, officers often encounter in the line of duty. He described the deceased as “Heroes of Peace”.

