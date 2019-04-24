Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has ordered for the immediate arrest and prosecution of those involved in the attack of police officers in a community in Cross River State, where they had gone to effect the arrest of some suspected robbers and receivers of a stolen vehicle.

The IGP also warned that he would no longer tolerate the situation where criminals attack and assault police officers and their facilities. He, therefore, called on traditional rulers and community leaders not to allow such attacks to happen in their domains as they would henceforth be held accountable.

Force public relations officer, Frank Mba, made this known in a statement in Abuja.

Mba’s statement reads: “The Inspector-General of Police, Ag. IGP M.A Adamu, has ordered the immediate arrest and prosecution of all persons involved in the unprovoked and gruesome attack on police officers who were on a legitimate mission to arrest some suspected armed robbers and receivers of a stolen vehicle in a community in Cross River State.

“The attack, which occurred on the 17th day of April, 2019, at Ogoja community, was masterminded and executed by Ikenga, a notorious receiver of stolen property, and his gang members.

Four police officers attached to IGP Intelligence Response Team (IRT) unit were seriously and grievously wounded, with deep matchet cuts on their heads and other parts of their bodies.

“The detectives (the victims of the savage attack) are investigating a case of a stolen Toyota Sienna bus earlier reported by the Master Chapel Church, a Pentecostal church based in Lagos. The detectives had, after a painstaking investigation, arrested four male suspects – Peter, Ben, Ebuka and Johnson.

“The suspects, who were positively implicated in the crime by police investigation, confessed to, indeed, stealing the vehicle. They stated further that they had sold the vehicle to another criminal in Benue State.