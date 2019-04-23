Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has ordered for the immediate arrest and prosecution of those involved in the attack of police officers in a community in Cross Rivers State, where they had gone to effect the arrest of some suspected armed robbers and receivers of a stolen vehicle.

The IGP has also warned that he would no longer tolerate the situation where criminals attack and assault police officers and their facilities. He called on traditional rulers and community leaders not to allow such attacks happen in their domain as they would be held accountable.

Force public relations officer Frank Mba made this known in a statement in Abuja.

Mba statement reads:

“The Inspector General of Police, Ag. IGP M.A Adamu, has ordered the immediate arrest and prosecution of all persons involved in the unprovoked and gruesome attack on Police officers who were on a legitimate mission to arrest some suspected armed robbers and receivers of a stolen vehicle in a community in Cross River State. The attack which occurred on the 17th April, 2019, at Ogoja Community, was masterminded and executed by one Ikenga, a notorious receiver of stolen property, and his gang members. Four (4) Police officers attached to IGP Intelligence Response Team (IRT) unit were seriously and grievously wounded, with deep matchet cuts on their heads and other parts of their bodies.

“The detectives (the victims of the savage attack) are investigating a case of a stolen Toyota Sienna Bus earlier reported by the Master Chapel Church, a Pentecostal church based in Lagos. The detectives had, after a painstaking investigation, arrested four (4) male suspects – Peter, Ben, Ebuka and Johnson.

“The suspects who were positively implicated in the crime by Police investigation, confessed to indeed stealing the vehicle. They stated further that they had sold the vehicle to another criminal in Benue State. Hence, detectives moved to Benue State with one of the suspects. On arrest of the suspect in Benue State, he stated that he had sold the vehicle to another notorious receiver of stolen goods based in Ogoja for a sum of #250, 000 Naira. With this discovery, the detectives proceeded straight to Cross River State, where the notorious receiver IKENGA was apprehended and the stolen vehicle recovered.

“However, in a bizarre twist, shortly after his arrest, the suspect raised an alarm in his native language which attracted his gang members. Subsequently, the policemen came under serious physical attack from weapon- wielding hoodlums. The officers were savagely butchered by these armed gangs. Consequently, Ikenga, the notorious crook escaped with the stolen vehicle.

“The IGP while condemning the attack in very strong terms, warned that the Police under his watch will not tolerate criminal attacks and assault on its personnel or facilities. He enjoined traditional rulers and community leaders not to allow such attacks to take place in their domain as they may be called to account.

“The IGP has therefore ordered for the immediate manhunt and arrest of Mr IKenga and other members of his gang. He also urged members of the public to avail the Police with credible and useful information that will lead to the apprehension of all persons involved in these unwholesome and illegal acts”.