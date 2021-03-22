From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Inspector General of Police(IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has ordered full-scale investigations into the attack and alleged assassination attempt on the governor.

Adamu, who condemned the act, directed the Benue State Commissioner of Police (CP) to take adequate measures to strengthen and improve security in the state, especially around the governor.

Condemning the attack, Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, in a statement, said the IGP has directed the Benue CP to ensure the arrest and prosecution of the attackers.

“The IGP has also specifically directed the CP to carry out painstaking investigations into the incident and ensure the arrest and prosecution of persons indicted in the course of the investigations. Meanwhile, in order to ensure a speedy, thorough and conclusive investigations into the matter, the IGP has ordered the immediate deployment of a team of specialised investigators from the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID), Abuja to Benue State to provide additional investigative support to the Benue State Police Command.