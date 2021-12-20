From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has set up Special Investigation Panel to unravel the alleged extortion of Bitcoin worth N22 million by one Nwawe Cordelia, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, and other personnel serving at the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID).

The money was said to have been extorted from two young Nigerians, Morakinyo Tobiloba Peter and Yusuf Samson Dayo at gunpoint on July 14 while driving along the Ikoyi-Ajah Expressway, Lagos State.

Force public relations officer Frank Mba, who made this known, said already the indicted officer, DSP Cordelia and the other personnel have been ordered to report to the Special Investigation Panel, Force Headquarters, Abuja, tomorrow Tuesday, December 21, to answer to the allegations against them.

Mba, saying that the alleged conduct of the police officers does not represent the standards and practices of the Nigeria Police Force, said any officer found wanting would be dealt with and made to face the full wrath of the law just as he urged the public to remain calm.

Mba, in a statement issued in Abuja, reads:

‘The Nigeria Police Force has commenced investigations into the alleged professional misconduct, abuse of office and extortion of Twenty-Two Million Naira worth of Bitcoin from some citizens in Lagos State, levelled against a Deputy Superintendent of Police, Nwawe Cordelia and others, serving at the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID), Alagbon, Lagos. This follows the setting up of a Special Investigation Panel by the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc (+), NPM, fdc to carry out a discreet and transparent investigation into the allegation.

‘This development has become imperative following the report making the rounds in the media alleging the involvement of the officers in the extortion of Twenty-Two Million Naira worth of Bitcoin from two young Nigerians, Morakinyo Tobiloba Peter and Yusuf Samson Dayo at gunpoint on July 14, 2021, while driving along the Ikoyi/Ajah Expressway, Lagos State.

‘Consequently, DSP Cordelia and the other Police personnel allegedly indicted in the report, have been ordered to report to the Special Investigation Panel, Force Headquarters, Abuja, on Tuesday, 21st December 2021 to answer to the allegations against them.

‘The Special Investigation Panel is headed by DCP Olaolu Adegbite, MFR, of the Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB). DCP Adegbite holds a Masters Degree in Philology (Russian Language) from the Pushkin Institute, Moscow, Russia, and is an alumnus of the FBI National Academy, Quantico, Virginia, USA. DCP Adegbite, a member of the Order of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (MFR), was a pioneer investigator with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) where he rose to be Director of Operations (2012-2015). An experienced and detailed investigator, he is expected to bring his vast knowledge in investigating corruption-related cases to bear in resolving this case.

‘The Force advises any member of the public who has had similar experiences of high-handedness or extortion by the officers in question, her team or any other officer at the FCID Alagbon to come forward with detailed information to enable the panel to achieve a holistic investigation.

‘Meanwhile, it is vital to state that the alleged actions of the Police Officers in question do not represent the standards and practices of the Nigeria Police Force and as such any officer found wanting will be visited with the full wrath of the law. Members of the public are enjoined to remain calm as the Force will provide timely updates and make the outcome of the investigation public.’