Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu has ordered an investigation into the fatal motor accident that occurred along the Gombe-Biu road, where 11 persons were killed and thirty others seriously injured.

The IGP also condoled with the families and friends of the deceased and the injured victim, even as he advised motorists to exercise caution by obeying all traffic signs while driving during festive season and beyond.

Adamu made this known in a statement signed by force public relations officer Frank Mba in Abuja.

The statement reads:

“Sequel to the unfortunate fatal motor accident which occurred yesterday, 21st April, 2019 and led to the death of 11 persons and serious injury to thirty (30) others, the Inspector General of Police, IGP MA Adamu, NPM, mni has ordered a speedy and comprehensive investigation into the incident.

“The accident occurred along Gombe-Biu road. Eye-witness accounts reveal that the accident occurred as a result of loss of control of the vehicle by the driver while driving along Gadan Malale and heading towards central round about, and on reaching a point at Unguwan waja, rammed into a procession of crowd evidently celebrating Easter.

“With assistance of the policemen from Gombe Division, the victims were immediately rushed to Gombe Specialist Hospital where the driver one Corp Assistant Adamu Abdullahi, a staff of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) attached to Government House Gombe and 10 others were confirmed dead and their bodies deposited at the morgue while thirty (30) other persons injured are currently receiving treatment.

“Gombe Commissioner of Police visited the scene of the accident to have an on -the-spot assessment as well as the hospital to monitor the treatment of the victims.

“The IGP, while condoling the families and friends of the dead and the injured victim, has advised motorists to exercise utmost caution by obeying all traffic signs, rules and regulations while driving especially this festive period and beyond.”