Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), has ordered the deployment of additional detectives to Edo State to support the police command there to unravel the brutal killing of Miss Vera Uwaila Omosuwa in Benin.

The deceased undergraduate of the university of Benin was said to have been raped and killed in a church in Benin the Edo state Capital.

The IGP who gave the order in Abuja, however commiserated with the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased, even as he called for calm.

He said the police would do everything in their powers to bring the perpetrators of the callous act to book in the shortest possible time.

Adamu in a statement signed by force public relations officer Frank Mba, said

“As part of deliberate and concerted efforts by the Nigeria Police high command to unravel the circumstances surrounding the brutal attack and unfortunate death of Miss Vera Uwaila Omosuwa in Benin, Edo State on 28th and 30th May, 2020 respectively, the Inspector General of Police has deployed additional investigative aids and forensic support to Edo State Police Command to complement and expedite actions in the ongoing investigations into the unfortunate incident.

“The IGP, while condemning the attack, commiserates with the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased. He calls for calm and assures that the Force will surely bring the perpetrators of the callous act to book in the shortest possible time.”