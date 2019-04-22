Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has ordered for an investigation into the fatal motor accident that occurred along the Gombe-Biu road where 11 persons were killed and 30 others seriously injured.

The IGP has also condoled with the families and friends of the deceased and the injured victims even as he advised motorists to exercise caution by obeying all traffic signs while driving, especially the festive period and beyond.

Adamu made this known in a statement signed by Force public relations officer, Frank Mba, in Abuja.

“Sequel to the unfortunate fatal motor accident which occurred yesterday, April 21, 2019 and led to the death of 11 persons and serious injury to 30 others, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu, has ordered a speedy and comprehensive investigation into the incident.

“The accident occurred along Gombe-Biu road. Witnesses revealed that the accident occurred as a result of loss of control of the vehicle by the driver while driving along Gadan Malale and heading towards central round about, and on reaching a point at Unguwan Waja, rammed into a procession of crowd evidently celebrating Easter.

“With assistance of the policemen from Gombe Division, the victims were immediately rushed to Gombe Specialist Hospital where the driver, Corp Assistant Adamu Abdullahi, a staff of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) attached to Government House Gombe and 10 others were confirmed dead and their bodies deposited at the morgue while 30 other persons injured are currently receiving treatment.

“Gombe Commissioner of Police visited the scene of the accident to have an on -the-spot assessment as well as the hospital to monitor the treatment of the victims.