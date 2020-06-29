Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has ordered the Commissioner of Police in Ondo State, Bolaji Salami to restore the security details of the state Deputy Governor, Mr. Agboola Ajayi, with immediate effect.

The IGP’s directive was contained in a memo addressed to the Police Commissioner through the Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Force headquarters Abuja.

The memo with Ref. No CB: 2002/DOPS/FHQ/ABJ/VOL/77/168 was signed on behalf of the IGP by one Austine Agbonlahor, an Assistant Inspector General of Police.

The security details attached to Ajayi and his office were allegedly withdrawn on the order of the Commissioner of Police in the state last week Wednesday.

Ajayi had engaged in a confrontation with the Commissioner of Police at the Government House following the alleged refusal of the latter to allow him exit the premises.

But Governor Rotimi Akeredolu while reacting to the development, said the Deputy Governor only applied for six security aides instead of eight statutorily due to Deputy Governors in the country.

Akeredolu who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Segun Ajiboye said the Deputy Governor was the one who personally sent his security details away due to lack of confidence in them.

He said the Deputy Governor only wanted to make the Public believe that he was being frustrated by the Police.

Meanwhile, attempts by the House of Assembly to impeach the Deputy Governor failed on Monday as the House could not hold its plenary.

It was learnt that 19 out of the 26 members of the House had planned to hold the plenary but they were later prevailed upon by some interested parties in the state.

Security at the House of Assembly premises had been beefed up since the face-off between the Governor and his deputy started.