Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Bolaji Salami, to restore security details of the Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, with immediate effect.

The IGP’s directive was contained in a memo addressed to the police commissioner through the deputy IGP (Operations), Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The memo, with Ref. No CB: 2002/DOPS/FHQ/ABJ/VOL/77/168, was signed on behalf of the IGP by one Austine Agbonlahor, an assistant IGP.

The security details attached to Ajayi and his office were allegedly withdrawn on the order of the commissioner of police in the state last Wednesday.

Ajayi had engaged in a confrontation with the commissioner of police at the Government House, following an alleged refusal of the latter to allow him exit the premises.

But, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu while reacting to the development, said the deputy governor only applied for six security aides instead of eight statutorily due to deputy governors in the country.

Akeredolu, who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Segun Ajiboye, said the deputy governor personally sent his security details away due to lack of confidence in them.

He said the deputy governor wanted to make the public believe he was being frustrated by the police.

Meanwhile, attempt by the House of Assembly to impeach the deputy governor failed, yesterday as the House could not hold its plenary.

It was learnt that 19 out of the 26 members of the House had planned to hold the plenary but were later prevailed upon by some interested parties in the state.

Security at the Assembly premises had been beefed up since the face-off between the governor and his deputy started.