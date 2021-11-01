From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered a detailed investigation into the reported invasion of Justice Mary Odili’s residence in Abuja last Friday.

The IGP, who described the violation as ‘unfortunate and unacceptable’, said the ‘leadership of the Force is not aware and did not at any time order Police operatives to carry out such assignment.’

He directed the Commissioner of Police in charge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to strengthen the security around the street and residence of Justice Mary Odili to ensure her safety and also to prevent a reoccurrence of the unfortunate incident.

Odili’s residence was reportedly invaded by officials from the Federal Ministry of Justice and operatives from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). But the two organisations have since denied their involvement in the illegal action, which has drawn criticism from the public.

The IGP, in a statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, said those found to have taken part in the operation would be made to face the wrath of the law.

The statement reads:

‘The Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc (+), NPM, fdc has ordered detailed investigations into the reported invasion of the Abuja residence of Justice Mary Odili, an incident that occurred on Friday, 29th October 2021. The IGP, who noted that the leadership of the Force is not aware and did not at any time order Police operatives to carry out such assignment, described the reported violation of the sanctity of the residence of the Justice of the Supreme Court as unfortunate and unacceptable.

‘Consequently, the IGP has directed the Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB) to conduct a discrete investigation into the incident. He assured the commitment of the Force to the safety and security of the members of the Judiciary and Nigerians in general. He further called for calm, promising that the Force will do all within its powers to unravel the perpetrators and motives behind the breach with a view to bringing all indicted persons to book.

‘Meanwhile, the IGP has directed the Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to strengthen the security around the street and residence of Her Lordship, Justice Mary Odili JSC to ensure her safety and also to prevent a reoccurrence of the unfortunate incident. The IGP assured that the details of Police investigations would be made public on conclusion of investigations.’

