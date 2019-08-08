Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has ordered an investigation into the alleged killing of three police operatives and one civilian by soldiers in Taraba State.

The police operatives from the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) led by ASP Felix Adolije were said to have met their untimely death after they came under heavy shooting by soldiers of the Nigerian Army along Ibi – Jalingo Road, Taraba State.

Force public relations officer, Frank Mba, who made this known in a statement, said the deceased operatives who were taking a suspect, Alhaji Hamisu, to the command headquarters in Jalingo, were shot at severally by the soldiers despite sufficient proof that they are police personnel on legitimate duty.

He said: “The operatives, who were taking the arrested suspect, Alhaji Hamisu to the command headquarters in Jalingo, were shot at severally by the soldiers despite sufficient proof that they are police personnel on legitimate duty.

“Three policemen, comprising one Inspector and two Sergeants, and one civilian died as a result of gunshot injuries sustained in the attack while others sustained serious gunshot wounds.

“The soldiers, thereafter, released the handcuffed suspect, Alhaji Hamisu, who is now on the run.

“Alhaji Hamisu, a notorious kidnap kingpin, has been on the police wanted list for his complicity in several high-profile kidnap cases including the recent abduction of an oil mogul in Taraba State wherein a ransom of about N100 million was paid.

“The IGP has ordered the AIG Medicals to proceed to Jalingo to ensure concerted efforts in the treatment of the injured police officers. The remains of the deceased have been deposited in the morgue.