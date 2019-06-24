Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has ordered a probe into the raid of the home of the Taraba State governor, Darius Ishaku, by police operatives in Abuja.

The police operatives, led by a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), from the Special Investigation Panel, were alleged to have broken into the Abuja residence of the governor to conduct a search.

The policemen were said to have claimed that they were deployed with a search warrant from the Special Investigation Panel.

Nigerians have condemned the raid on the governor’s home, saying that the act was a deliberate attempt by the government in power to intimidate the opposition.

It was gathered that IGP Adamu has ordered that the officers involved in the incident should be investigated to find out if they were acting within the police mandate.

A police source who did not want his name in print as he was not supposed to speak to the press, said, “The whole thing is embarrassing to the entire police and the authorities are not keeping quiet about it. I can tell you that the IGP is doing something about it. He has has ordered an investigation to find out exactly what happened and whether or not those police officers acted within the confines of law.

“It is expected in an organisation like the police that operatives should inform the headquarters or the command before embarking on such operations so as not to drag the already dented image of the force in the mud.

“But this was not done in this case, so, we will get to know what truly happened, after the investigation. I can assure you that the force headquarters is carrying out a discreet investigation on the matter.”

Force public relations officer, Frank Mba, declined to comment on the matter but promised to get back to the reporter.

Already, the Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum has condemned the raid and called on Adamu and other relevant bodies to investigate the act with a view to identifying the culprits for necessary action.

Chairman of the forum and governor of Bayelsa State, Henry Seriake Dickson, also urged the national security establishment to adopt appropriate measures to protect Ishaku, members of his family and other officials.

Dickson said in a statement: “We hereby condemn the invasion and forceful entry into the Abuja residence of Ishaku, by people who claimed to be police operatives. We condemn the illegal action and call on the police authorities to investigate this disturbing incident with a view to bringing the culprits to book. We also call on the national security establishment to take the requisite steps to protect Ishaku, members of his family and officials.”