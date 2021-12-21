From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector General of Police(IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has set up Special Investigation Panel to unravel the alleged extortion of Bitcoin totalling N22 million by one Nwawe Cordelia, a Deputy Superintendent of Police and other personnel serving at the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID).

The money was said to have been extorted from two young Nigerians, Morakinyo Tobiloba Peter and Yusuf Samson Dayo, at gunpoint on July 14, 2021, while driving along the Ikoyi/Ajah Expressway, Lagos State.

Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, who made the disclosure, said already the indicted officer, DSP Cordelia, and the other personnel have been ordered to report to the Special Investigation Panel, Force Headquarters, Abuja, yesterday, to answer to the allegations against them.

While noting that the alleged conduct of the police officers do not represent the standards and practices of the Nigeria Police Force, Mba said any officer found wanting would be made to face the full wrath of the law, just as he urged the public to remain calm.

In a statement issued in Abuja, he said: “The Nigeria Police Force has commenced investigations into the alleged professional misconduct, abuse of office and extortion of N22 million worth of Bitcoin from some citizens in Lagos State, levelled against a Deputy Superintendent of Police, Nwawe Cordelia, and others, serving at the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID), Alagbon, Lagos. This follows the setting up of a Special Investigation Panel by the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, to carry out a discreet and transparent investigation into the allegation.

“The Force advises any member of the public who has had similar experiences of high-handedness or extortion by the officers in question, her team or any other officer at the FCID Alagbon to come forward with detailed information, to enable the panel achieve a holistic investigation.

“Meanwhile, it is vital to state that the alleged actions of the police officers in question do not represent the standards and practices of the Nigeria Police Force and, as such, any officer found wanting will be visited with the full wrath of the law. Members of the public are enjoined to remain calm as the force will provide timely updates and make the outcome of the investigation public.