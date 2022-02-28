By Christopher Oji, Lagos

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has met with Police Constable (PC) Mary Yetunde Aina (aka Iron Abbey), who won the World Boxing Foundation (WBF) International Super Bantamweight title belt at East Sussex, London in his office, at the Force Headquarters, Garki, Abuja.

With four wins and three knockouts, she won the championship bout based on a unanimous decision on Friday, February 18, 2022, as the first Nigerian and African female to achieve the feat.

According to Acting Police Public Relations Officer CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, ‘the IGP, while receiving the WBF Champion, in company with the Force Management Team and the Force Sports Officer, DCP Patrick Atayero, commended her bravery, gallantry and steadfastness.

‘The IGP who was elated at the uniqueness of her achievement awarded her a special promotion to the next rank of Corporal and a monetary reward. The IGP also extended a monetary reward to her coach, Inspector Augustine Okporu.

‘The IG, while noting the immense contributions of the Nigeria Police Force to sports development in Nigeria, emphasised that PC Aina has joined the long list of police officers who have distinguished themselves in the area of sports development in the country and across the globe. The IGP, therefore, urged all members of the Force to take advantage of the several maiden, but annual, sports championships organised by his administration in 2021, to develop their skills and leverage on it to propel themselves onto the world stage.’