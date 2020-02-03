Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police(IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has directed state commissioners of police to impound all vehicles using illegal sirens, Spy number plates, revolving lights and covered number plates across the country.

The IGP, has also ordered the commissioners to arrest and prosecute all those found violating the order.

He described the unauthorized use of these as illegal and pose monumental security risks to the nation and its people.

Adamu gave the order when he received the Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps(FRSC), Boboye Oyeyemi, in his office in Abuja.

With the new order, all vehicles found to have Spy number plates not duly issued, using sirens, or revolving lights without permit or having covered number plates will be promptly impounded.

The IGP, appealed to

the Corps Marshal who was accompanied on the visit with his management team for improved collaboration between the Police and the FRSC in key operational areas.

He equally restated the commitment of the police under his leadership to partner with the FRSC in the areas of operations, training, intelligence sharing, and prosecution of offenders.

Meanwhile, the IGP has commended the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, for personally taking the charge against these unwholesome practices, especially the unauthorized concealment of number plates and other related offences.