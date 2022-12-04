From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police(IGP), Usman Baba, has ordered the deployment of armed police personnel to beef up security as the Nigerian Railway Cooperation, resumes trains services on the Abuja/ Kaduna route.

The deployment according to the force public relations officer Olumiyiwa Adejobi, is drawn from operatives of the Police Mobile Force, K-9, Force Intelligence Bureau, Explosive Ordnance Unit and Railway Police Command.

Adejobi, in a statement issued Sunday night, reads; “ The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered immediate deployment of armed personnel drawn from the Police Mobile Force, K-9, Force Intelligence Bureau, Explosive Ordnance Unit and Railway Police Command for the commencement of railway services along Abuja/Kaduna rail lines on Monday 5th December, 2022.

The Nigeria Police Force has been in regular talks with the Nigerian Railway Corporation and other security agencies in preparation for the commencement of operations.

The deployment covers major railway stations along the route and operational coaches to provide adequate security for passengers, their property and the entire service in order to prevent any unforseen incidence.

The IGP therefore assures the general public, especially intending passengers, of adequate protection of lives and property, as all hands are on deck to fortify the railway services along the route and other rail lines across the country”.