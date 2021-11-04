The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has disclosed that appropriate directives have been given for the withdrawal or scaling down of security details around politically exposed persons and other personalities during this weekend’s Anambra State governorship election until after the poll.

IGP Alkali, who spoke at the election stakeholders meeting held in Awka on Wednesday, reiterated the directive from President Muhammadu Buhari that nobody or group of persons should be allowed to use Anambra guber as a staging ground to derail democracy.

Reading the riot act for the poll, he declared that selling of alcohol beverages around the polling booths and collation centres is totally banned.

The IGP promised to deal with the traditional threats, before, during and after the election, stressing: “Elections remain the most fundamental element in any democracy and this underscores the series of political activities and the consequent heightened tension which often characterise the build-up to the election days. “Unfortunately, this traditional threat that is often associated with the electoral cycles has, in the case of Anambra State, been compounded by the violent and unconstitutional activities of subversive elements who from all intents and purposes, are threatening to disrupt the process.”

