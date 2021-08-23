From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali has presented N6.9 million to 12 families of police officers who lost their lives in active service.

Alkali, who was represented at the presentation ceremony by the Kebbi State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Musa Baba, handed over the cheques to the next of kin of the deceased at the Police Headquarters, Birnin Kebbi.

The Police Police Relation Officer (PPRO),Kebbi state Command, in a statement made available to newsmen , confirmed the presentation.

According to him, “the Commissioner of Police, Kebbi State Command, CP Musa Baba, Psc(+) had today Monday, 23rd August, 2021 on behalf of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Baba Alkali, psc(+), fdc, NPM presented cheques worth Six million Nine hundred thousand Naira (6,900,000;00) to twelve (12) families of deceased Police Officers who lost their lives in active service to their father land.

“The IGP’s kind gesture is not only limited at supporting the families of deceased police officers, but also aimed at boosting the morale of the serving members of the force to do more in the fight against crimes and criminality, as their welfare is paramount.

” While presenting the cheques to the beneficiaries at the Police Headquarters, Birnin Kebbi, CP Musa Baba, advised them to judiciously use the token in ameliorating their financial needs.

” The families who were full of joy praised and appreciated the IGP’s kind gesture and prayed for the Almighty Allah to continue to guide and protect him in all his future endeavors”, the statement added.