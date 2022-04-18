By Christopher Oji

In a bid to restrategise for better security networking in Nigeria, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali, has acquired 55 additional lorries, five water tankers, two coaster buses and 15 Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) to aid strategic deployment of tactical squads, to tackle insecurity across the length and breadth of the country, especially in the crisis affected areas.

Acting Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the IGP, who has reiterated his commitment to continually provide necessary welfare and safer environment for police operatives at the forefront in crisis areas, immediately directed that the logistics and assets be made available for the ongoing serial operations being executed by the police at strategic locations in the county.

“In the same vein, IGP Baba has released adequate funds to upgrade the police ICT platforms to the required status capable of combating the present security issues and realities in Nigeria, as such will go a long way in alleviating the operational challenges of police troops on various tactical operations in Nigeria.

“He equally directed the police Airwing to step up its platforms and logistics to provide air support to the ground troops whenever they are on operation in the six geo-political zones in Nigeria.

“The police boss, however, appealed to the general public not to panic in view of the heavily armed police tactical squads who have been deployed for various operations, as they have been warned to be professional, civil and operate within the ambits of the law. He also sought maximum cooperation with the police operatives in many areas, especially information sharing, in order to make the operations successful.

“The IGP emphatically restated his zeal to fight criminal elements who are bent on neutralising and truncating the security system, peace and harmony we deserve in this country.”