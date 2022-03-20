From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman has disclosed that more welfare package has been put together for officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force, to boost their morale in providing effective security for Nigerians.

Baba Usman who gave the information while commissioning a multi-million naira Police Officers’ Mess in Umuahia, Abia State, praised the Commissioner of Police in Abia, Janet Agbede.

The IGP, represented by the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) Zone 13 , Ukpo, Anambra State, expressed satisfaction at the achievements recorded by the the Nigeria Police in Abia State under the leadership of Janet Agbede in the area of security and peace.

He commended the Abia CP for completing the multi-million naira Senior Police Officers’ Mess in a record period and urged the men of the command to make judicious use of the facility.

Abia State Commissioner of Police, Mrs. Agbede described the commissioning of the Police Officers’ Mess as a historic accomplishment as according to her, the old Officers Mess building was in a dilapidated condition when she assumed office in Abia as the Commissioner.

Agbede also credited the speedy completion of the facility to the relative peace in Abia State and thanked Governor Okezie and some other notable individuals and agencies in the State for supporting the project to reality, adding that it gulped millions of naira to put the structure in place.

She however, appealed for support from individuals and agencies for the furnishings of the building, noting that the Officers’ Mess would serve as a place for research, information gathering, relaxation.

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu who was represented by the Secretary to Abia State Government, Chris Ezem, promised the continued support of his administration to the Police and other security agencies in Abia State towards making Abia a peaceful state.

Ikpeazu further described CP Agbede as a woman of vision and legacies.