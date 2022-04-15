From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has approved the promotion of 21,039 junior police officers who were last promoted in 2017.

Acting force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who made the disclosure, said, 20,572 Sergeants were promoted to the next rank of Inspector, 324 Corporals to Sergeants, and 143 Constables to the rank of Corporal.

Adejobi, in a statement issued in Abuja, said the protocol is part of the ongoing effort at improving the welfare, conditions of service, boosting the morale of personnel, with a view to repositioning the Force for greater efficiency.

The statement reads: “The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at about 2.30 pm, graciously approved the promotion of 21,039 junior police officers who were last promoted on or before 2017.

The promotion, which comprised the elevation of 20,572 Sergeants to the next rank of Inspector, 324 Corporals to Sergeants, and 143 Constables to the rank of Corporal, is part of the ongoing efforts aimed at improving welfare, conditions of service, boosting the morale of personnel, with a view to repositioning the Force for greater efficiency.

The IGP further noted that the promotion of the officers is part of the manpower development drive of his administration, to ensure that deserving personnel are promoted accordingly, to encourage hard work, and further embed the culture of merit, excellence, and dedication to duties.

The IGP equally assured senior police officers that the Force high command is liaising with the Police Service Commission on the release of their promotion, which is expected to be approved and released as soon as possible.

The IGP, while commending the newly promoted officers for their resilience and invaluable commitment to duties, charged them to see their promotion as a call for renewed zeal, vigour, patriotism to duty, and further re-dedication to professional policing standards.

The IGP equally restated the commitment of his administration to entrenching longstanding reforms in the Nigeria Police Force.