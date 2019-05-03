Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has warned that he would no longer tolerate the situation where police personnel on special duty get killed and their weapons stolen by hoodlums.

He, therefore, charged commanders to offer the appropriate supervisory control on their personnel

to ensure that their level of alertness was high at all times, especially when they are on duty.

Adamu gave the warning at a meeting he held with Police Mobile Force (PMF) commanders at the Force headquarters in Abuja.

The IGP, who said he has taken some drastic measures to restore the PMF to its original operational mandate, listed some of the measures to include regularization and standardization of the PMF.

He said: “A situation where a single individual, who is not qualified and has no authority to move about with PMF escort for his or her protection, is found enjoying such individualised and specialized police protection is no longer acceptable.

“We must ensure justice and fair treatment to all citizens by way of giving more attention to the protection of the general public. As such, you should remain guided by this new Force policy in the manner you deploy your personnel.

“This is part of the broad re-organization plan envisioned for the PMF and it is aimed at strengthening the command and control framework of the PMF towards positioning them to respond more potently to the dynamics of crime in the country.”

“This is considered within the context of the renewed offensive by the Nigeria Police against the heightened threat of kidnapping, robbery, banditry, cattle rustling, communal clashes and terrorism.