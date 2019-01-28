From Molly Kilete, Abuja, with agency report

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Muhammed Adamu, has retired seven Deputy Inspectors General of Police who were his seniors.

Daily Sun gathered that the DIGs got their letters of retirement Saturday evening, from the Force Secretary.

The affected officers are Maigari Dikko, the DIG in charge of Finance and Administration and Habila Joshak, the DIG in charge of Operations.

The remaining five DIGs are Emmanuel Inyang, Information and Communications Technology; Agboola Oshodi-Glover, Logistics and Supply; Mohammed Katsina, Research and Planning; Sani Mohammed, Training and Development; and Peace Ibekwe-Abdallah, Federal Criminal Investigation and intelligence.

Police spokesperson, Frank Mba’s telephone line was switched off; at the time of going to press.

The seven DIGs joined the police before Adamu, who was appointed on January 15, after the former IGP, Ibrahim Idris, was retired when he attained 60 years.

The seven police chiefs’ departure was in furtherance of the convention that recommends the retirement of senior police chiefs when an officer junior to them in service or lower in rank is appointed to lead the institution.

When Idris was appointed IGP in 2016, more than 20 DIGs and AIGs were compelled to retire from service; to enable him constitute his management team.

With their retirement from service, the IGP is set to form his management team from the Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs), within the week.

Adamu has now followed the tradition in the armed forces, to edge out senior officers when junior officers take over the helm of affairs.