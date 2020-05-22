Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police(IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has congratulated Muslims in Nigeria as they celebrate

this year’s Eid el-Fitr to mark the end of the Ramadan period.

He said the successful conclusion of the Ramadan, a period of self-denial geared towards attaining wholesomeness, reinforces his belief that with the citizens’ collective perseverance and voluntary compliance with the prevention regulations emplaced by Governments at all levels, the nation will surely overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.

The IGP, however warned that the prohibition of mass socio-religious gatherings by the Federal Government in Lagos, Ogun, Kano States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and restriction orders by Governments in some States of the Federation, were still in force.

Adamu who made this known in abuja called on Muslims to observe the Eid celebrations bearing in mind the unusual times occasioned by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic as the Force will leave no stone unturned towards the due enforcement of the orders.

The IGP in a statement signed by the force public relations officer Frank Mba,

assured Nigerians of adequate security before, during and after the Eid el-Fitr celebrations. He said the proactive and robust anti-crime measures, including the deployments of tactical and intelligence assets of the Force, are already in place to prevent any untoward incidents in the country.

