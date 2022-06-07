Meanwhile, the police said it has recovered pellets of expended AK-47 ammunition and three unexploded IEDs at the scene.

Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who made this known said the Inspector General Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered deployment of specialised operatives of the Police EOD-CBRNE, police experts and other tactical units from the Force Headquarters for a comprehensive investigation and for immediate interception of the villains.

He also ordered a full-scale investigations into the incident and bring the perpetrators of the gruesome killing to book.

Adejobi, in the statement, said: “The gunmen, from preliminary investigations, invaded the church with arms and materials suspected to be explosives. Police Investigators who were part of the First Responders deployed to the scene have recovered pellets of expended AK-47 ammunition while the Explosive Ordnance Devices – Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear Explosives (EOD-CBRNE) unit confirmed the use of Explosives as fragments of the IEDs used were found and after thorough sweeping of the scene, three unexploded IEDs were recovered at the scene of the incident.

“Further investigations revealed that some of the gunmen disguised as congregants, while other armed men who had positioned themselves around the church premises from different directions, fired into the church. The assailants fled the scene using a Nissan Sunny car with Reg No. AKR 895 AG, which was snatched from the owner, and escaped through Owo/Ute road. The vehicle has been recovered while the owner of the vehicle is currently assisting the police in its investigations.”

