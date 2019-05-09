Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has summoned commanders in charge of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) to an emergency meeting in Abuja over the rising rate of extra judicial killings by police operatives across the country,

Also summoned to Abuja are commanders of the Anti-kidnapping squads, who have been invited to explain why the rate of kidnapping has skyrocketed despite the various operations put in place to curb the menace.

The meeting, which is scheduled to hold at the IGP conference room, is expected to have all the Deputy Inspectors General Of Police (DIGs), Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs), as well as commissioners in charge of the units.

Top on the agenda of the meeting, which is expected to commence at 11’oclock, is to review the operational activities of both the SARS and the anti-kidnapping unit with a view to reposition the units to meet the security challenges bedeviling the country.

Police sources tell Daily Sun that the changes are bound to happen after the meeting, as the IGP may have concluded plans to restructure the units.

It was gathered that the IGP is worried about the activities of the SARS, whose acts of violence are a regular fixture across social media reports.

Sources hinted that plans are underway to inject fresh blood into the units with a view to making them friendly and to serve the Nigerian people they are paid to protect.

Those to be deployed to the SARS, Daily Sun learnt, would be made to undergo mandatory psychiatric tests and counseling on how to deal with the public.