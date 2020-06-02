Tony Osauzo, Benin

Investigation into gang-raping to death of Uwa Omozuwa, a 23-year old 100 level Microbiology student of the University of Benin by yet to be identified persons, has been taken over by a special team deployed by the Inspector General of Police to unravel her murder.

The case file and exhibits, was late yesterday afternoon handed over to the special team.

It learnt that the arrest made in connection with the incident is that of the church security man.

“The only person in custody is the security man of the church who is being interrogated but as I speak to you, the IG Special team is about taking over the investigation of the incident, so the state command will no longer have a hand in the investigation”, a police source said yesterday.

Meanwhile the remains of a lawyer, Osiobase Omo-Iyoha who has been declared missing for over two weeks have been reportedly recovered in a shallow grave close to his house.

Omo-Iyoha while trying to settle an argument with one of the children of one Chief Nosakhare Osadolor popularly called Afro and another fellow, was beaten to pulp and was later taken away to an unknown destination since the 9th of May.

Recall that the Benin branch of the Nigerian Bar Association had on May 19 threatened citizens’ arrest of Osadolor for shielding his son and accused the police of complicity in its investigation of the matter.

Public Relations Officer of the NBA, Douglas Ogbankwa, confirmed the death and the recovery of their member yesterday.

