The Inspector- General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has dared those planning to disrupt Bayelsa State governorship election to attempt any illegal action and be ready for the full wrath of the law.

Adamu speaking at a stakeholder’s forum organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said those planning to wear Police uniforms, use stockpiled arms to disrupt the election should have a rethink.

“Every nook and cranny of Bayelsa would be covered. Every polling unit would be protected. All INEC personnel, ad-hoc staff and the electorate would be protected. Those planning to wear Police uniform and pose as Policemen, we would get you because we know how to identify the policemen on duty. There would be a detachment of mobile policemen on patrol to assist and secure politicians if it goes beyond their capacity. If arms have been stockpiled for election, you better have a rethink to use them. If you feel you can move around to disrupt election, try it and see what would happen. Police would be neutral and would provide a level playing field for all parties. On election day, if you come for disruption, try it and see what would happen to you”, he said

Adamu who had earlier visited the Bayelsa State Police Command to address those to be deployed for election duties disclosed that their welfare packages have been paid to their account and warned them not to succumb to the enticement of politicians.

The INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu in his remarks urged all stakeholders to eschew violence and maintain peaceful conduct during the election.