From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Inspector General of Police (IGP) has been urged to pay special security attention to the Abuja-Lokoja highways during the yuletide to guarantee safe movement of persons and goods.

In a letter to the IGP, yesterday, Federal Commissioner, Public Complaints Commissioner (PCC), Anambra State, Prince Samben Nwosu noted that the Abuja-Lokoja highway was a link between the north and south and was of great importance to commuters and needed to be secured.

“In the recent times sir, road users are being killed by the bandits on daily basis on this route and it has been a matter of serious concern to the citizenry. The Enugu airport which had been under repairs has made it impossible for travel by air and therefore must use the same route of this dangerous scene to access the Federal Capital Territory including officially carrying out our duties as Federal Commissioners to access our headquarters in Abuja,” Nwosu said.

Expressing the people’s fear on the said road, the Federal Commissioner urged the Nigerian Police boss to do all he could to ensure that people pass through the said highway peacefully and in safety.

“Please Sir, for care of life and avoidance of injuries, I pray that you increase your security watch on that road and more so, to enable people who might wish to travel during this festive season to do so without being killed by these bandits.”