Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has warned that he would no longer tolerate the killing of police personnel on special duty and their weapons stolen by hoodlums.

He, therefore, charged commanders to offer the appropriate supervisory control on their personnel to ensure that their level of alertness was high at all times especially when they are on duty.

Adamu gave the warning at a meeting he held with Police Mobile Force (PMF), commanders, at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

The IGP, who said he had taken some drastic measures to restore the Police Mobile Force to its original operational mandate, listed some of the measures to include Regularisation and Standardisation of PMF.

He said: “A situation where a single individual who is not qualified and has no authority to move about with PMF escort for his or her protection is found enjoying such individualised and specialised police protection is no longer acceptable.”

He said: “We must ensure justice and fair treatment to all citizens by way of giving more attention to the protection of the public. As such, you should remain guided by this new force policy in the manner you deploy your personnel.”

Continuing, Adamu, said: “This is part of the broad re-organisation plan envisioned for the Police Mobile Force and it is aimed at strengthening the command and control framework of the Mobile Police Force towards positioning them to respond more potently to the dynamics of crime in the country. This is considered within the context of the renewed offensive by the Nigeria Police against the heightened threat of kidnapping, armed robbery, banditry, cattle rustling, communal clashes and terrorism.

“As you assumed full leadership of your squadrons, you will all be expected to draw on your vast operational experiences towards supporting other detachments of the Police in undertaking special operations to mitigate these threats.”

On training, the IGP said: “Commanders must embark on local training to prepare their men for the challenges ahead adding that Squadron Commanders; 2i/c Squadron Commanders, as well as Unit Commanders Combat Operation training will be given topmost priority to enable the force contend with the various security challenges bedevilling the country.

While noting that officers of the rank of CSPs and SPs hitherto headed the respective squadrons prior to their mobilisation as Squadron Commanders, the IGP said: “Following the increasingly complex internal security challenges which have widened the responsibilities of the Police Mobile Force, it was considered expedient to review and standardise the status of squadron commanders.

“This informed the upgrade of the rank of Squadron Commanders to Assistant Commissioners of Police.”

Speaking on the incessant attack on personnel on special duty the IGP, said “The rate at which personnel on special duty lose their lives and weapons to criminal elements is of grave concern to us. While framework for deployment shall be reviewed with a view to addressing gaps that occasion this, I must warn you as commanders, that it remains your responsibilities to offer the appropriate supervisory control on your personnel to ensure that their level of alertness while on duty remains high at all times.

”This is in order to prevent unanticipated attacks on police personnel under your command. You shall, henceforth, be held vicariously liable for any such attacks that result you’re your supervisory negligence.”

This is part of the broad re-organisation plan envisioned for the Police Mobile Force and it is aimed at strengthening the command and control framework of the Mobile Police Force towards positioning them to respond more potently to the dynamics of crime in the country. This is considered within the context of the renewed offensive by the Nigeria Police against the heightened threat of kidnapping, armed robbery, banditry, cattle rustling, communal clashes and terrorism. As you assumed full leadership of your Squadrons, you will all be expected to draw on your vast operational experiences towards supporting other detachments of the police in undertaking special operations to mitigate these threats.”