Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has directed officers and men of the force to henceforth declare their assets.

He gave the directive in Abuja when members of the board of Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), led by its chairman, Prof. Mohammed Isah paid him a courtesy visit, yesterday.

Adamu noted that declaration of assets of public officers was compulsory and failure to do so was an act of breaking the law.

“We are aware that declaration of assets is mandatory for all public officers and not doing so means you are breaking the law.

“We want to assure you that we will assign an office to be responsible for that and they will make sure that all our officers and men comply with this directive. This will ensure that we have one channel so that whenever you want to check, it will be easy.”

The Inspector General also reiterated its commitment to assisting the bureau with uniform and armed personnel to carry out their mandate.

Prof. Isah noted that the assistance of the police was required to enforce the code of conduct on all public officers.

While commending the IGP for declaring his assets, he added that the bureau could not execute court orders on its own.

“The Code of Conduct Bureau has the investigative powers but this power cannot be achieved alone.