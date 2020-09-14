The Commissioner of Police in charge of Police Mobile Force, Mr. Mohammed Akeera, has said that the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has charged commanders of the 79 Police Mobile Force Squadrons (PMFS), to exhibit high level of professionalism, neutrality and embrace a citizen-friendly approach at the gubernatorial elections in Edo and Ondo states on September 19 and October 10, 2020, respectively.

Akeera told Daily Sun at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, that the IGP gave the charge during a conference he held with the commanders.

He said the conference focused on the deployment of the Police Mobile Force for the elections and general review of the current internal security threats in the country: “It availed the force leadership the opportunity to further re-strategize on the best approach on mitigating security threats particularly curtailing violence in the elections and review of security threat assessment reports.

“IGP Adamu noted that the PMF, which has remained at the forefront of tactical operations in the country is central to the operational plans of the force towards successful elections in the two states.

“He observed that the elections are coming on the heels of the just concluded Police Mobile Force Commanders’ Course held in Ende Hill, Nasarawa State and charged the officers to take charge of the new insight and experiences drawn from the training to positively impact their leadership roles in the election and beyond.

“ IGP Adamu assured the residents of Edo and Ondo states of the full preparedness of the Nigeria Police in conjunction with other security agencies and other critical stakeholders to ensure the success of the forthcoming elections in the two states.”