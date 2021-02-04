By Lukman Olabiyi

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and rights activist, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa has declared that the tenure extension of the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Muhammed Adamu by President Muhammadu Buhari is illegal and unconstitutional.

According to him, when the tenure of a serving IGP expired on the ground of completing the mandatory 35 years of service, he cannot be asked to continue in office beyond his mandatory tenure

He said : “An IGP who has served the mandatory years of service ceases to be a member of the Nigeria Police Force from the date of his completion of his service. In this case, Mr Adamu ceases to be a member of the NPF from February 2, 2021.

” Under and by virtue of Section 215(1)(a) of the Constitution and section 7(3) of the Police Act, 2020, only a serving member of the Nigeria Police Force can be appointed as IGP. Mr Adamu having completed his mandatory years of service in February 2, 2021, he cannot be appointed as IGP, from outside the force.

“The President lacks the power to reabsorb a retired police officer back into the NPF through a purported tenure extension, which is not contemplated by law.

” The President cannot appoint an IGP or extend the tenure of a retired IGP without the advice of the Nigeria Police Council, which in this case has not met to consider, let alone approve such tenure extension” .