The Inspector General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu yesterday in Asaba, Delta State, highlighted measures by which the force would strengthen security, particularly in the south-south region, the treasure base of Nigeria. Adamu who solicited the support of the governors and other stakeholders in the region in efforts at strengthening internal and communal security, hinted that the ‘Safer Highway’ Motorised Patrol Scheme and ‘Safer City’ would soon be re-launched.

He said the force had acquired additional fleet of vehicles equipped with Police Smart Surveillance (CCTV Camera-on-the-move) for the surveillance and security of oil pipelines in the region. The IGP made the remarks at the security summit for the states of the south-south region, hosted by the Delta State government.

The zonal security summit was the fourth in the series with earlier ones held in Katsina for northwest, Ibadan for the south-west, and Maiduguri for the north-east. Participants at the summit with the theme: ‘Strategic Partnership for Effective Community Policing in the South-South Zone’ included the six governors of the zone, traditional rulers, top government functionaries, organised labour, federal and state legislators, local government council chairmen, vigilante groups, religious leaders, Nigeria Union of Journalists, among others, in the region.

Adamu said, “I can assure you of our determination to continue to maximally deploy all our resources and unique capabilities toward mitigating crimes band addressing fear of crime across the country in general and in the south-south zone, in particular.

“This is because the south-south geo-political zone, as the economic nerve centre of the country, is strategic to our national security as well as global security. Hence the sustenance of peace and security in the region is a critical national security objective.”

Host governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, in his welcome address, said although militancy in the Niger Delta had abated, the zone now faces emerging security threats that require fresh approaches. Okowa said trust was a critical component for constructing a strategic and effective partnership for community policing, adding that relationship between the police and the average citizen was marred “by distrust, suspicion and even outright resentment.”

He urged cooperation between security agencies adding that sharing intelligence and joint operations are necessary.