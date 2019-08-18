All is now set for the national flag off of the Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV) established by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Abubakar Adamu.

The National Coordinator of the programme, SP Ebere Amaraizu, who disclosed this in a statement, said that the flag off of POCACOV would be performed by the IGP on August 29 at Bon Hotel Sunshine on Presidential road, Enugu.

The programme would be deployed in all the states of the country, including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja by the national coordinator of POCACOV after the flag off for a safer and secured Nigerian environment, as well as saving the youths from the claws of cultism, the use of substance, violence and other vices, the statement stated.