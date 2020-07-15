Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has responded to the allegations by former Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, that he is behind his detention.

Magu is currently being interrogated by a

presidential investigation committee headed by Justice Ayo Salami.

Magu has been detained for the last 10 days as the panel continues to probe 21 corruption allegations leveled against him by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

Magu’s lawyer, Tosin Ojoamo, had written to the IGP requesting for his bail but Adamu responded by attributing the detention of the embattled former EFCC boss to the Salami-led panel.

In a letter addressed to the lawyer with reference number: CB:7000/IGP.SEC/ABJ/VOL.489/ 171, dated 14th July, 2020 but seen by Daily Sun on Wednesday, the IGP explained that Magu was not being detained by the police but by the panel investigating the activities of the EFCC.

The letter signed by DCP Owohunwa, Principal Staff Officer for the Inspector General of Police read: “Your letter 00C/TOL/89A/07/2020 of 10th July, 2020 on the above underlined subject refers.

“The Inspector General of Police directs that your attention be drawn to the fact that the Nigeria Police Force is not investigating C.P. Ibrahim Magu (your client) and he is accordingly, not being detained by the police but by the presidential panel that is investigating the activities of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“The Inspector General of Police therefore advises that you consider re-directing your request to the Chairman of the presidential panel for appropriate attention.

“I am to convey the assurances of the warmest regards of the Inspector of Police, please.”